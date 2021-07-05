News

Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing man in Cork

July 5th, 2021 11:22 AM

By Southern Star Team

Robert Fitzpatrick, 48 years

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 48-year-old Robert Fitzpatrick.

Robert was last seen in Cork at approximately 10.15am on Friday 2nd July 2021.

When last seen, he was wearing black trousers with red braces, a white shirt, sunglasses with only one lenses and a red face mask.

Gardaí are concerned for Robert’s well being.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Robert is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

