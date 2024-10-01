Gardaí probe caravan theft from Ballineen

GARDAÍ are investigating the recent theft of a caravan from Ballineen.

The Bailey Senator double axel caravan, valued at almost €8,000, was stolen from a field adjacent to the West End Garage, which is owned by Liam Bradfield, at 8.05am, on Sunday September 15th.

Liam, who owned the caravan for the last four years, didn’t realise it was stolen until later that evening and then contacted gardaí about the theft, giving them a detailed description of a Toyota Avensis seen at his property towing his caravan away.

‘I posted a picture of it online with my details and someone got back to me to say they saw a vehicle pulling my caravan being stopped for speeding on the Macroom bypass that morning,’ said Liam.

‘There was a great response from the general public and I handed over my CCTV footage to gardaí who are now investigating the theft.’