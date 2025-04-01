Gardaí investigate discovery of dead horse in Clonakilty field

GARDAÍ in Clonakilty are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a dead horse in a field in the town last week.

It emerged last Friday that the carcass was discovered in a field behind the Miles Estate in Clonakilty.

As well as the dead animal, building material and other rubbish also littered the field while a traffic cone lay next to the body.

The horse’s head was covered by briars and it was claimed by those who saw the animal that there was a bad smell there, indicating the horse may have been dead a while.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sgt Donal Daly said they were made aware of the dead horse last Friday at that location.

‘We visited the scene and then arranged for it to be removed from the field on Monday,’ said Sgt Daly.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the owner of the horse and this will involve liaising with the Department of Agriculture to find out more,’ said Sgt Daly.