Gardaí found man with cocaine and a mixing agent

A BANDON man is to plead guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal court to possessing €13,000 of cocaine for the purpose of sale or supply as well as having the mixing agent benzocaine in his possession, when caught by gardaí last year.

Liam Crowley of 1 Riverview Estate, Bandon, appeared at Bandon Court last week in relation to the offences at O’Mahony’s Avenue, Bandon on January 23rd 2022.

Mr Crowley’s solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea indicated to the court that his client is to go forward to the Circuit Criminal Court on a guilty plea.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that the accused is charged with four offences, but that the DPP consented for the accused to go forward on a signed plea on two of the charges: the possession of cocaine with a value of €13,000 for the purpose of sale and supply, and the possession of the mixing agent.

Sgt Kelly said the State was applying to adjourn two other charges – the possession of cocaine and the possession of the same drug for the purpose of sale or supply, until June, and said the State will then apply to withdraw those charges.

Judge McNulty remanded the accused on bail in his own bond of €5,000 with no cash required to appear at the current sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, which commenced this week. He extended free legal aid for the accused which is to include one junior counsel.