Gardaí confirm smash and grab thefts from parked cars in West Cork

Within a day of travel restrictions easing and people making a dash for the coast, four parked cars were broken into by opportunistic thieves.

On Tuesday, April 13th and again on Monday, April 19th, items such as cash, documents, handbags and wallets were taken from vehicles parked at Castlefreke Woods and the beach at Garretstown.

Gardaí in West Cork are appealing to the public to ‘park smart’ following these smash and grab thefts, which were carried out in broad daylight at public amenities.

Bandon-based inspector, Ian O’Callaghan, advised people not to leave valuable items on display in their cars at any time, especially wallets and handbags.

No arrests have been made in relation to these incidents, but the investigations are ongoing.