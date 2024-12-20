Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Bantry accident

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses to an accident in Bantry which seriously injured a pedestrian in her 60s.

The collision took place on Glengarriff Road at Newtown in Bantry shortly after 6pm on Saturday, 30th November. Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a female aged in her 60s, was injured and continues to receive hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking camera footage, including dashcam video from those who were traveling in the area at the time, to assist with the investigation.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,’ a Garda statement said.