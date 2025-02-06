Gardaí appeal for witnesses over Carrigaline burglaries

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a number of burglaries that occurred in the Lower Harbour area of Carrigaline, County Cork on Friday 31st January 2025.

Investigating Gardaí from the Douglas and Carrigaline stations are particularly interested in anyone who may have witnessed a black car driving around the Herons Wood estate in Carrigaline between 7:20 and 7:45pm on the 31st January 2025.

CCTV footage of the car in question can be seen on the An Garda Síochána Cork regional Facebook page.

They are also seeking information from individuals who were in the Maryborough Downs area of Douglas on the same date between 8 and 8:30pm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in those areas at the given times, including persons with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact the Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.