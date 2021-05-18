Garda was spat at by aggressive teen in back of ambulance

A GARDA was spat at by a teenager in the back of an ambulance after an incident in Bandon, a court has heard.

The boy, who was 15 at the time of the offence in May 2019, also spat in the face of a paramedic who was helping him.

The sentencing judge said it was outrageous that ‘a pup like him’ should have anonymity.

Remanding him in detention to Oberstown in Dublin until next month, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was ‘outrageous’ that ‘a pup like him’ could not be idenfitied, because he is under 18.

Garda Ellen Crowley told the court she attended the scene at Deerpark, Bandon, to assist the teenager, who was semi-conscious.

But in the ambulance he became increasingly aggressive and had to be restrained.

He caught the thumb of the paramedic helping him and bent it backwards and he spat at her.

He called both women ‘whores and paedophiles’, the court heard.

A spit mask was put on him but as soon as it was removed, he spat a large amount of saliva into the garda’s right eye, which had to be cleansed. The officer had a bloodshot eye for days afterwards.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the citizens of Ireland thought the teen should get anonymity, because of his age.

‘I don’t agree with the citizens. That this lad is entitled to anonymity – that is outrageous,’ he said.

The teenager was in court in relation to an assault on a 32-year-old Moldovan man on South Main Street, Bandon, on July 7th, 2019.

Garda Theresa Lyons said four people were involved in the attack on the victim which left the man unconscious.

The teenager was said to have kicked him while he was on the ground.

One of the others accused was named as Darragh Canty of Charlesfort House, Summercove, Kinsale, whom the judge said was the ‘main protagonist’.

He was remanded in custody.

Niamh Keane of Hospital Lane, Bandon, and Ben Pickford, Cork Foyer, Assumption Road, Cork, were both given 18-month suspended jail terms.

The teenager produced €500 compensation for the paramedic he assaulted and compensation was produced for the Moldovan man, of €1,400, €2,000 and €1,500, by the other three named defendants.