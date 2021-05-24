WATCH: Galley Head in spotlight for film award

A SHORT film featuring Galley Head lighthouse has been selected for the International Filmmaker Festival of New York.

The Last Lightkeeper tells the story of Gerald Butler, the attendant lightkeeper of Galley Head lighthouse. He is a third generation lightkeeper and his father, mother and grandfather all worked at the iconic West Cork lighthouse.

Gerald tells the story of how from four years of age, he knew he wanted to be a lightkeeper and how he will be the last person to work at Galley Head lighthouse. When he retires, he will not be replaced, as the lights are now automated.

The film, which has been selected in the short documentary film category, is directed by Niamh Hayes, who grew up only a few kilometres from the lighthouse. The cinematography was done by Colin Morrison from Bandon, and Vince Murray from Cork edited the film.

The International Filmmaker Festival of New York is virtual this year and all selected films will be screened online over the weekend of May 21st to 24th.

The Last Lightkeeper was due to be premiere on Sunday May 23rd.