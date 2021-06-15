GALLERY: Molly the Sprollie is West Cork's Cutest Pet! Check out all the entries

After six weeks, 250 pets entered and more than 700 votes cast, we can proudly say we've found West Cork's Cutest Pet for 2021.

From Kinsale to Castletownbere and Innishannon to the Mizen, we scoured the region alongside Bandon Co-op in the hope of identifying the prettiest pet this side of the viaduct and we hope you'll all agree that Molly the Sprollie from Castlefreke is a worthy winner.

Molly garnered more than 20% of the popular vote and with no electoral college system currently in place there could be no calls for us to 'stop the count'.

Our goal at the beginning of this search was to unearth some really cute pets from all corners of West Cork and we think we have achieved that.

There were dogs, cats, parrots, alpacas, lambs, peacocks and even a cow.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter their furry friends on this inaugural search. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Every pet that entered features in this gallery so we hope it can provide some light reading over the coming days.

Hopefully West Cork's Cutest Pet will return in 2022 and we can see if any pet can wrest the coveted title from Molly the Sprollie of Castlefreke!

The finalists

Click on the gallery above to view all the entries!