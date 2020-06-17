In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• ‘Gaggin’ for broadband - professionals from the Gaggin area forced to work from their cars during pandemic
• Dissent in FF and FG over coalition with Greens A Leap woman remembers her dad who lost his life to Covid-19
• Part two of the results from the Great West Cork Farming Survey
• A Leap woman remembers her dad who lost his life to Covid-19
In Sport:
• We canvass the great and good of West Cork for their opinion on who they think will win Best in the West
• Interview with Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy; Coombes cousins, Liam and Gavin, on their rugby rise
• Maria Nagle takes part in the West Cork Minute
In Life & Community:
• In her Covid Diary, it's week 14 and Emma Connolly says: hey teachers, leave us adults alone!
• No hosepipe? No problem! Gardening columnist Joyce Russell on how to water effectively during Irish Water's restrictions
Competition:
• WIN a 2 night hotel family break at the Cork International Hotel
Here's two easy ways to get The Southern Star delivered to you:
• For postal queries call 028 21200 or email [email protected]
• For digital email [email protected] or visit ➡️ http://bit.ly/SouthernStarDigital
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.