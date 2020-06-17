News

‘Gaggin’ for broadband - professionals from the Gaggin area forced to work from their cars during pandemic; Dissent in FF and FG over coalition with Greens; WIN a 2 night hotel family break at the Cork International Hotel; A Leap woman remembers her dad who lost his life to Covid-19; Part two of the results from the Great West Cork Farming Survey; In her Covid Diary, it's week 14 and Emma Connolly says: hey teachers, leave us adults alone!; No hosepipe? No problem! Gardening columnist Joyce Russell on how to water effectively during Irish Water's restrictions; We canvass the great and good of West Cork for their opinion on who they think will win Best in the West; Interview with Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy; Coombes cousins, Liam and Gavin, on their rugby rise; Maria Nagle takes part in the West Cork Minute

June 17th, 2020 7:39 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• ‘Gaggin’ for broadband - professionals from the Gaggin area forced to work from their cars during pandemic
• Dissent in FF and FG over coalition with Greens A Leap woman remembers her dad who lost his life to Covid-19
• Part two of the results from the Great West Cork Farming Survey
• A Leap woman remembers her dad who lost his life to Covid-19

In Sport:

• We canvass the great and good of West Cork for their opinion on who they think will win Best in the West
• Interview with Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy; Coombes cousins, Liam and Gavin, on their rugby rise
• Maria Nagle takes part in the West Cork Minute

In Life & Community:

• In her Covid Diary, it's week 14 and Emma Connolly says: hey teachers, leave us adults alone!
• No hosepipe? No problem! Gardening columnist Joyce Russell on how to water effectively during Irish Water's restrictions

Competition:

• WIN a 2 night hotel family break at the Cork International Hotel

