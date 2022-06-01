Funds raised in Bandon farmer’s memory will help progress brain cancer research

A FUNDRAISING charity livestock sale in memory of a Bandon farmer who died just six weeks after getting married raised €61,900 for cancer research.

Kate Canniffe organised the auction at Bandon mart in memory of her husband Denis who died from an aggressive form of brain cancer in June 2020 when he was aged just 36.

All money raised will go to to Breakthrough Cancer Research (BCR) and will be used to progress their brain cancer research.

BCR has strong West Cork ties as it funds Cork Cancer Research Centre which was set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh.

Kate, who works as branch manager of EBS Clonakilty said she was ‘blown away by people’s generousity and kindness.’

‘There was a huge turnout on the day – people travelled from all over the country, because the event had Denis’s name attached to it.

‘That’s testament to the regard he was held in,’ she said.

There was great support and camaraderie on the day, but it was also very emotional, she admits.

Eoghan O’Sullivan of BCR said were so grateful for the donation.

‘We cannot imagine the pain of losing your husband so young with so much life ahead of him. We, at Breakthrough Cancer Research, are so incredibly grateful to Kate, the Canniffe family, Bandon Mart, the many many prize sponsors and to everyone who donated to the event and online fundraiser, in memory of Denis. We were blown away and humbled by the incredible funds raised for cancer research, in Denis’s memory, by so many friends and colleagues.’

The €61,900 will be ringfenced specifically for urgently needed new research in brain cancer.

‘Breakthrough is already funding two projects here in Cork in glioblastoma, the most frequently diagnosed brain tumour, which only has a 5% survival rate after five years. This boost in funding will allow us to fund even more research to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat this particularly aggressive and poor prognosis cancer,’ he said.