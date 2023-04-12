Funds for repairs to Bantry House

BANTRY House has been awarded €200,000 to enable urgent repair works.

The funding for the popular tourist attraction came from the Historic Structures Fund (HSF), with €849,500 being awarded to nine projects in Cork.

In addition to supporting owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties, this funding will also provide a welcome boost to local construction and heritage trades by facilitating works with a total value of over €8m and generating more employment (an estimated 11,250 days’ labour), including for specialist heritage roles such as thatching and stone work.

Roof works, as well as repairs to the parapet walls of the west loggia at Bantry House, will take place thanks to the funding. Mallow Castle and Blackrock Castle are among the other Cork buildings to get a cash boost of €80,000 and €40,000 respectively.