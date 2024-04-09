Fundraiser for family of accident victim Steve passes €100,000

A FUNDRAISER to support the young family of Steve Thomas, who died tragically in Bantry last month, has now passed €100,000.

The GoFundMe campaign – established by family friend Emma O’Sullivan – has amassed more than 1,300 donations, bringing the total to €100,170 on Wednesday.

People from all over West Cork have responded with immense generosity because Steve, aged just 35, was so well known and liked.

In fact, every person who made a donation has commented on what a kind man he was.

Steve died following an accident at a premises in Bantry on March 19th. He leaves behind a wife Caroline, and his children Fionn, Lillie and Harper, and the fund is designed to support them in the days, weeks and months ahead.

‘There is nothing in this world that could ease the pain of losing someone like Steve,’ said family friend Emma O’Sullivan.

‘We just hope that we can help alleviate the financial burden for his beautiful and adored little family.’

Emma said so many people had asked what they could do to help, so instead of spending money on flowers the family’s friends believed the GoFundMe would be a fitting way for the community in Bantry, and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing Steve, to contribute in his memory.

The initial target when the fund was set up on March 26th was €1,000, but it has almost reached 100 times that amount.

Emma O’Sullivan also posted a ‘thank you’ note on the GoFundMe page saying: ‘On behalf of Caroline, Fionn, Lillie and Harper, we would like to thank every single person from the bottom of our hearts for the overwhelming support and contributions.

‘There are no words to describe how grateful we are. Steve was a proud Bantry man and our beautiful community has outdone itself in wrapping their arms around his heartbroken family.’

Emma said they will leave the link open for another few days for anyone who wishes to donate.

She said no amount of money will ease the pain of such a devastating loss, but the support shown by every single person will provide comfort to Steve’s family in the difficult times ahead.

‘Thanks again to everyone, the people in our community are really the best in the whole world,’ she said.