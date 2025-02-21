Funding to support local journalism

ALMOST €6m has been awarded to news outlets across Ireland which will see over 100 new or enhanced journalist roles.

The funding of € 5.7m was announced by Coimisiún na Meán and the roles will be created under their new Journalism Schemes which cover local democracy and courts reporting.

This is the first time Coimisiún na Meán has directly supported public-interest journalism for communities across Ireland on a platform-neutral basis.

The package includes 71 newly-funded roles for journalists, and more than 30 roles where freelance or part-time journalists will see enhanced employment terms.

Coimisiún na Meán media development commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the schemes deliver on its objective to support the delivery of high-quality, trusted and independent news and current affairs.

‘The schemes will play an important role in sustaining Ireland’s vibrant democracy by informing and engaging citizens on issues of importance to them. Local news is hugely important to Irish people, and these schemes will ensure that people across Ireland get the news stories that matter to them,’ he said.

‘There was a high demand for these schemes. We received 131 applications and have awarded funding to 103 of these under the local democracy reporting scheme, the courts reporting scheme and through the ancillary schemes which support long-form, in-depth and investigative journalism.

‘Every one of the 26 counties will see journalism funded on matters of public importance, including the work of local authorities and district and circuit courts. We are proud to be funding both Irish and English language journalism and several innovative online reporting projects.’