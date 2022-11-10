Funding boost for West Cork

MILLIONS of euro in funding has been announced for West Cork, with Bandon, Macroom and Sherkin Island all set to benefit from the Goverment's Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

Bandon will receive €5.5m in funding for a project focused on developing the town's centre, which will include the conversion of a vacant building into a community space, the transformation of the old library into an e-hub remote working facility, the provision of new public spaces and major public realm works that will support active transport.

The €1.9m in funding for Sherkin Island is for the Neart enterprise, creative and digital hub. This project will support the West Cork island community to grow develop and deliver the new hub, which will support the Neart Initiative, a three year income and job creation plan.

€7.2m will go towards the regeneration of Macroom town centre. It is set to be another boost for the town following the news that the much-anticipated bypass will finally open from the beginning of December.

