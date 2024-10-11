From Leap scarecrows to a Scare at Samhain

THE village of Leap has developed a reputation as Ireland’s Halloween village – thanks to the fantastic Leap Scarecrow Festival.

Now a special Samhain experience gets underway in the village on Saturday, October 12th.

A Scare at Samhain is an afternoon experience that brings to life the mysteries and magic of as part of the Leap Scarecrow Festival a unique exploration of Ireland’s oldest traditions and supernatural tales.

Set in the woodland of Bláth na Gréine, the tour offers an immersion into the ancient custom of An Maschallacht, a West Cork tradition thousands of years older than modern Halloween.

Long before trick-or-treating became a global phenomenon, this region of West Cork held its own rich and eerie customs, passed down through the generations.

Participants will be guided through these long-lost traditions, experiencing the raw folklore that shaped the way we understand Samhain today.

Local tour firm Gormú’s storytellers will breathe life into legends of the púca, the cailleach, the gan ceann and other mystical creatures from Ireland’s mythological past, while Clíodhna, the Queen of the Mná Sí, also appears in Glandore as part of the Samhain experience.

The journey concludes with hot chocolate and traditional bairín breac at historic Myross Wood House. Afternoon tours continue until November 2nd, beginning at Leap Community Garden and finishing at nearby Cecas at Myross Wood House.

See gormu.com