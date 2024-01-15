Freezing conditions as weather warning issued for West Cork

TEMPERATURES will again drop to below freezing point this week, as Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for the entire country.

The low temperature/ice warning issued by the meteorological service is in place from 6pm today until 11am tomorrow, with severe frost and icy patches expected to appear across the region.

The low temperatures will bring dangerous driving conditions, and the Road Safety Authority have issued a renewed appeal for road users to be careful when driving.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning – Low temperature/Ice ⚠️

📍 Ireland

📆 Mon 15, 6pm – Tues 16, 11am

Very cold this evening, tonight and on Tuesday morning with severe frost and icy stretches. Coldest over southern half of the country. Impacts:

Difficult travelling conditions#VisionZero pic.twitter.com/WNAH6166dP — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 15, 2024

Driving conditions have been treacherous at times in West Cork recently, with a number of incidents reported last week due to icy conditions.

Last week gardaí confirmed attending the scene of road traffic incidents that occurred at Beal na Bláth, Dunbeacon near Durrus and on the back road to Bantry at Colomane. No injuries were reported.

Tonight is forecast to be dry with long clear spells. Some fog or freezing fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures of -5 to -2 degrees generally, locally lower, with light to moderate southwest to west winds.

Meanwhile, a cold weather advisory is in place until Friday at noon. Arctic winds are expected to bring winter hazards, including sleet and potentially snow in some elevated areas.

Cork County Council treats roads on a priority basis. The Council’s Winter Service Plan sets out the roads that are treated throughout the county in order of priority P1, P2 and P3. Priority 1 and Priority 2 routes are normally pre-salted. They receive precautionary treatment, where salt is spread following weather forecasts of expected low temperatures, in order to reduce the likelihood of frost and ice forming on the road. Priority 3 routes are post-salted as resources allow. All P1 and P2 routes throughout the county were treated last night.

The council's road treatment plan is available here.