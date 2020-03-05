Free trees available in Cork for Tree Week

FREE trees will be available to collect at locations throughout Cork to mark national Tree Week.

Coillte is again partnering with the Tree Council of Ireland for the partnership that has successfully been in place since 1989.

This year it will take place from Saturday 21st March to Friday 27th March 2020 and this year’s theme is ‘Healthy Trees Healthy Planet.’ The theme this year is to promote tree health and the important role trees play in protecting our planet by taking on climate change and providing natural renewable resources. It also references the health benefits, both physical and mental health that trees and forests provide.

Trees will be available for collection across the country through local County Councils and the number of trees available in county Cork will be based on demand. Coillte are urging all schools, companies and community groups to register their events at treecouncil.ie to ensure they get the number of trees they want.

Coillte will look to donate 30,000 native tree saplings during National Tree Week 2020 such as; oak, birch, alder, and willow in coordination with the Tree Council of Ireland.

Pat Neville, Communications Manager for Coillte, said: ‘We’re extremely proud to be continuing our partnership with the Tree Council of Ireland for what we hope will be the best Tree Week yet! National Tree Week reminds us of all the benefits of trees and helps bring attention to climate change issues, and the positive role trees play in our communities.

We are encouraging everyone in County Cork to register their events and use the campaign hashtag #TreeWeek2020 to promote their events.’

