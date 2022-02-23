FREE 16-page GREENER LIVING magazine; Holding trailer released; Storm picture special; Local chefs on how to get the fluffiest pancakes for Shrove Tuesday; Emma Connolly facing up to masks coming off; West Cork athletes target titles at national indoor championships

FREE
• 16-page GREENER LIVING magazine
IN NEWS
• The trailer for the ITV series based on Graham Norton's debut novel Holding has just been released and West Cork is looking great
• The damage caused by the combined effect of three storms in one week is documented in words and dramatic pictures
• A tragic week for local youths
• Downgrade for Skibbereen driving licence centre
IN LIFE & COMMUNITY
• Local chefs on how to get the fluffiest pancakes for Shrove Tuesday
• In her weekly column Emma Connolly is facing up to masks coming off
IN SPORT
• West Cork athletes target titles at national indoor championships
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24TH