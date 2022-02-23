News

FREE 16-page GREENER LIVING magazine; Holding trailer released; Storm picture special; Local chefs on how to get the fluffiest pancakes for Shrove Tuesday; Emma Connolly facing up to masks coming off; West Cork athletes target titles at national indoor championships

February 23rd, 2022 9:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

FREE

• 16-page GREENER LIVING magazine

IN NEWS

• The trailer for the ITV series based on Graham Norton's debut novel Holding has just been released and West Cork is looking great

• The damage caused by the combined effect of three storms in one week is documented in words and dramatic pictures

• A tragic week for local youths

• Downgrade for Skibbereen driving licence centre

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• Local chefs on how to get the fluffiest pancakes for Shrove Tuesday

• In her weekly column Emma Connolly is facing up to masks coming off

IN SPORT

• West Cork athletes target titles at national indoor championships

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THURSDAY FEBRUARY 24TH

***

Advertisement | Learn more about Paymentsense | Apply Now

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.