FREE 12-page West Cork winter motoring guide; Full report after Storm Barra's brutal bashing of West Cork; Lough Hyne 'in crisis'; How our postmen delivered Christmas; Beara minors' major win; Top sports books for this Christmas

In this week's Southern Star

FREE:

• 12-page West Cork winter motoring guide

In News:

• Full report after Storm Barra's brutal bashing of West Cork

• Lough Hyne 'in crisis' according to local residents group

• Ballineen's Bill has the right moves

• New book on Coolmountain 'hippies'

• How our postmen delivered Christmas

In Sport:

• The Beara minor footballers won the Rebel Óg U18 Premier 1 FC final in dramatic style

• Iveleary crowned Cork IAFC champions

• Hannah Sexton receives sports award

• Top sports books for this Christmas

In Life & Community:

• Is it really the most wonderful time of the year, asks Emma Connolly in her Covid Diary

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY DECEMBER 9TH