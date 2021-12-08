FREE 12-page West Cork winter motoring guide; Full report after Storm Barra's brutal bashing of West Cork; Lough Hyne 'in crisis'; How our postmen delivered Christmas; Beara minors' major win; Top sports books for this Christmas

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Full report after Storm Barra's brutal bashing of West Cork
• Lough Hyne 'in crisis' according to local residents group
• Ballineen's Bill has the right moves
• New book on Coolmountain 'hippies'
• How our postmen delivered Christmas
Farming Fisheries
Dec, 2021
FARM CLASSICS: New Holland TM190 well respected, despite flaws
In Sport:
• The Beara minor footballers won the Rebel Óg U18 Premier 1 FC final in dramatic style
• Iveleary crowned Cork IAFC champions
• Hannah Sexton receives sports award
• Top sports books for this Christmas
In Life & Community:
• Is it really the most wonderful time of the year, asks Emma Connolly in her Covid Diary
