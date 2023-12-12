Francie Gorman elected new IFA president

Francie Gorman from Laois has been elected as the new president of the Irish Farmers Association.

Mr Gorman, a beef, suckler, and sheep farmer from Ballinakill, came out ahead of Limerick candidate Martin Stapleton at Tuesday's count at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. Mr Gorman will replace current president Tim Cullinan.

The counting showed strong support for Mr Stapleton in Munster, and he polled higher than Mr Gorman in Cork West, Cork North, and Cork Central.

Alice Doyle has been elected deputy president. Originally from Carlow, the Wexford farmer came out on top in yesterday's count ahead of Galway's Pat Murphy.