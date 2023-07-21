Former TD to run again for Council seat

FORMER Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Margaret Murphy O’Mahony is to stand for the party in next year’s local elections.

The former TD, who became the first female in the Cork South West constituency to win a Dáil seat in the 2016 General Election, topping the poll, was selected along with sitting councillors Gillian Coughlan and Sean O’Donovan at a recent party agm of the Bandon Kinsale local electoral area.

Margaret lost her Dáil seat in the 2020 General Election, while her running mate, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan claimed the seat for Fianna Fáil.

She had previously served as a councillor in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District from 2014 to 2016. Following her election defeat in 2020, her bid to secure a Seanad seat failed on three occasions.

There are two sitting Fianna Fáil councillors – Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Cllr Sean O’Donovan – in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and with Fine Gael’s John O’Sullivan confirming his intention not to run in the locals next year, it may prove to be an interesting battle as Fine Gael seek to hold onto his seat.

There are currently two sitting Fianna Fáil councillors (Gillian Coughlan and Sean O’Donovan), three Fine Gael councillors (Kevin Murphy, Marie O’Sullivan, and John O’Sullivan) and one independent councillor (Alan Coleman) which make up the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Margaret Murphy O’Mahony was contacted for a comment.