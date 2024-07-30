Footfall up in Macroom after bypass

SINCE the Macroom bypass fully opened last year, footfall in the town is up over 25%, while there has been a 40% reduction of traffic observed, according to a recent Macroom bypass evaluation report.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) undertook this research over the past 18 months, carrying out baseline studies in five towns bypassed by TII-funded national road schemes, which included Macroom and Ballyvourney.

Not surprisingly, the report found that 40% of passing vehicle traffic was removed from the congested town centre, while medium and heavy goods vehicle traffic saw an even greater reduction of 60%. There has also been a substantial reduction in noise across Macroom as less traffic is coming through the town centre.

One year on from the bypass opening, increases in town centre footfall were up over 25%, while there has been a substantial increase in children walking to school. However, the report noted that there is still no major uptake of cycling in the town centre. They said they will continue to monitor this and expect a change in this when the active travel works come into place.

When speaking to local business owners in Macroom, 25 surveyed in 2023 thought that the bypass affected Macroom overall either positively or very positively.

‘Of the 25 businesses surveyed, 12 reported that they experienced positive or very positive impacts on their business, 12 reported no impact on their businesses, and only one reported a negative impact on their business,’ said the report.

TII will return to Macroom again in 2026 to assess the medium and longer-term impacts of the bypass, the first of which was opened on December 9th 2022 and was fully completed and opened on November 9th last year.