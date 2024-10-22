Food safety inspectors close Glens

A TAKEAWAY in Glengarriff has been hit with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Glens Takeaway and Diner in Glengarriff village was hit by a closure order by safety inspectors on September 26th.

The restaurant was closed as the inspectors deemed there was a risk to public health.

Inspectors said there was no supply of hot water to the kitchen sinks for cleaning and disinfecting equipment and utensils and no hot water, soap, or facilities for hand washing and drying at the hand basin in the kitchen.

The inspectors also wrote that the premises ‘was not being maintained in a clean condition’.

‘Equipment coming into contact with food was not effectively cleaned or disinfected. Work surfaces where food was being prepared and handled were dirty. There was an accumulation of food debris and grease on the work surfaces where food was being prepared. The walls, floor and equipment in the kitchen were dirty. The sinks in the premises were maintained in a dirty state. Utensils that were used for food preparation were dirty. There was an accumulation of bags of refuse stored in the staff toilet. The staff toilet was maintained in a dirty state. There were overflowing waste bins stored in a room adjacent to the kitchen, which opened directly into the kitchen.’

The inspectors also noted ‘a defective window in the kitchen which would allow for pest access’, while there were uncovered barrels of food waste and waste cooking oil in the rear yard.

There were 16 enforcement orders served on food businesses around Ireland during September, including nine closure orders.