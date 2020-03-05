Flybe collapse affects Cork Airport passengers

CORK Airport is one of the many victims of UK airline Flybe having suddenly ceased trading last night.

With all its flight grounded, Flybe has advised its passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have arranged an alternative flight with another airline.

The troubled airline had been looking for a £100m loan from the British government to keep it going and a halving of passenger charges at UK airports, but this would not be possible until after the Brexit transition period at the end of this year.

Some if its major shareholders, including Virgin Atlantic, grew impatient and the final straw was the drop in bookings due to the spread of the coronavirus internationally and it has gone into administration.

As a result of the Flybe collapse, its Cork flights to and from Cardiff have ceased.