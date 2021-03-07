Fly in the ointment for Leap duo’s medicinal claims

Two hermits in Leap have been issued with an order by the Health Products Regulatory Authority to remove medicinal claims attributed to an ointment they are selling.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) confirmed that it requested the removal of medicinal claims in respect of a product sold by the women who say they are members of the ‘Carmelite Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus’. The online claim being made in respect of the ointment is that it could cure abnormal skin growths. The HPRA confirmed that this claim has since been removed.

The HPRA issued a statement to The Southern Star saying: ‘Claims that a product can prevent or treat any disease are medicinal claims and medicinal claims can only be made for products which are authorised as medicinal products or certified as medical devices and must be appropriately justified.’ The HPRA said it takes ‘appropriate action’ where there is any concern in relation to products that could pose a risk to public health.

The women, ‘Mother Irene Gibson’ and ‘Sister Anne Marie’, were previously before the district courts in Skibbereen in respect of breaches of planning at a site owned by them at Corran South in Leap, but the case has been put back to June.

Meanwhile, it was reported this week that the two women were among a group of people who took part in an exorcism of the Dáil before Christmas in breach of the 5km limit. The Southern Star contacted Mother Irene for a comment but did not get a response.