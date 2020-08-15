Flooding in Rosscarbery, Clonakilty, Bantry and Dunmanway areas

INTENSE rainfall overnight, coupled with already saturated ground conditions, has resulted in flooding again this morning on the N-71 in Rosscarbery and Connonagh.

Cork County Council’s Roads Department and Fire Service staff have been working throughout the night, putting sandbags in place and diverting the flood waters away from the N-71 and properties insofar as possible. Unfortunately, the flooding has impacted some properties in the area. The N-71 has now reopened at Connonagh, but will remain closed at Rosscarbery until later today, traffic diversions are in place.

The heavy rain has caused additional damage to the Rosscarbery to Glandore road, R-597 at Roury bridge. Other roads around the Clonakilty, Dunmanway, Bantry and Sheep’s Head areas have also been affected.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters. There is extensive damage to roads and property in the area and motorists and all road users are advised to exercise extreme caution on roads. While flood waters may have abated in some areas, road edges may have been washed away or been undermined, so extreme care is necessary.

Cork County Council crews continue to work to alleviate the flooding and carry out necessary repair works and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Further updates will be issued when available.