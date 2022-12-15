Five new summer routes announced from Cork airport

FIVE new routes will be available to those flying from Cork airport next summer, following the announcement of 2023's flight schedules from Ryanair.

Passengers flying from Cork will now be able to add Seville (Spain), La Rochelle (France), East Midlands (UK), Venice Treviso and Rome Fiumicino (Italy) to the list of possible destinations.

The announcement looks set to increase the number of passengers travelling through Cork airport next year, which rebounded strongly in its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and next year expects to welcome over 2.4 million passengers in total.

Those flying with Ryanair will make up a big portion of that number and the airline will operate 270 flights each week from Cork from March-October 2023, an increase of 20% of passengers from 2022.

Niall MacCarthy, managing director of Cork airport, welcomed the announcement: 'With over 1.4 million seats on sale next summer, ranging from vibrant city destinations like Rome, Valencia, Venice, Bordeaux, Milan, Edinburgh, London, and Liverpool to exciting sun destinations such as Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote, Sardinia, Alicante and many more, there is a superb route offering from Cork Airport with Ryanair.

'Everyone who flies from Cork Airport knows how convenient, quick, reliable, and friendly the service is. We recommend passengers to bear that convenience in mind when booking family holidays in 2023.'

Alongside the announcement of the five new routes, Ryanair also revealed that there will be increased frequencies on its eleven routes to London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Lanzarote, Malaga, Faro, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona Reus and Bordeaux.