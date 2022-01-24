Five in court in Bandon today after Operation Thor arrests

AS part of Operation Thor, gardaí attached to Tipperary and Limerick divisions with assistance from a number of a national units, made five arrests outside a premises in Bandon on Friday.

The five arrested, all male, have now been charged. They are set to appear before Bandon District Court in Cork this morning, Monday 24th January 2022 at 10.30am.

This operation targeted an organised crime group based in Tipperary that is suspected of involvement with a number of burglaries across the Southern region.