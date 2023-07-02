Fit-up theatre festival is 15 years old

THE West Cork Fit-Up Theatre Festival celebrates 15 years this July with the return of Joan Sheehy directing the evocative play by Meath writer Mary Lavin, In the Middle of Fields.

Sheehy launched the very first fit-up festival in Kilcrohane in 2009 when she starred to rave reviews in the one woman play called Smallone.

This summer Sheehy is back in West Cork to once again launch the fit-up season with her interpretation of the story of a young widow who runs her farm with a strong, independent spirit.

An encounter one night with a neighbouring farmer becomes emotionally charged and unsettling, posing provocative questions about past passions in a shifting and surprising tale.

Audiences can expect a unique atmospheric experience that harks back to the theatre fit-up tradition of the 1940s and 1950s, but with vivid, contemporary staging.

The play stars Seamus Moran of Fair City, Kathy Rose of RTE’s Whistleblower, Mark O’Regan who has a long list of credits to his name including Angela’s Ashes and Father Ted, and the brilliant accordionist Dermot Dunne.

In the Middle of Fields will run in Ballydehob from Tuesday to Saturday July 11th-15th at 7pm. Tickets are limited, booking at Eventbrite is essential.