Fishing vessel with engine trouble towed to safety

RNLI volunteers in Union Hall went to the assistance of a fishing vessel that experienced engine trouble at 5.37am this morning (Thursday, August 27th).

The volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat, the Margaret Bench of Solihull, and went west of Glandore Harbour, where there were two fishermen onboard.

Helmsman Chris Collins – with Darren Collins and Jordan Limrick onboard – confirmed that the two fishermen were ‘well and wearing life jackets,’ but the vessel needed to be towed back to the pier at Union Hall.

Shortly after the lifeboat returned to its base at 7am, the Union Hall RNLI lifeboat operations manager, John Kelleher, spoke to The Southern Star.

He reminded everyone going to sea to ‘always carry a means of communication, to wear a life jacket, and to respect the water.’