First years to go digital in Bantry

IT equipment, valued at €699, will be the required for incoming first years at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí next September.

‘Following extensive engagement with staff, students and parents,’ a spokesperson said, ‘the school’s board of management ratified the decision to include the Wriggle Technology bundle as part of the required school equipment for incoming first years.

‘We are acutely aware,’ the spokesperson said, ‘that families and parents may be experiencing financial difficulties and we have put appropriate supports and payment plans in place to facilitate this.

‘As always, in cases of genuine hardship, the school will make every effort to assist parents who are struggling,’ she added. As part of their IT bundle, each student will be equipped with a Lenovo Thinkpad, a hard protective case, and support and maintenance from Wriggle for the duration of their time in Junior Cycle, which is from 1st to 3rd year.

The students will also continue to use their Thinkpad for the following three years as part of the senior cycle. ‘Digital media literacy,’ said the spokesperson, ‘is part of the junior cycle curriculum in Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in first and second year, and will be continued into third year next year.

‘All TY students also study Microsoft Office specialist because we believe our students need to develop their digital literacy in an appropriate and safely managed way. Having a personal device enables this more readily and the skill sets can be used in all classes,’ she said.