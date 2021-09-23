Firefighting couple tie the knot after army careers

A CLONAKILTY couple, who both work as retained firefighters at Clonakilty Fire Station, got to have their perfect wedding day at Fernhill House Hotel, complete with a full wedding band.

Siobhan Heffernan, who is originally from Fermoy, married local man John O’Regan last Thursday having met when both served in the Irish Army.

Siobhan has the unique distinction of being the first and only female crew member at the Clonakilty Fire Station since it opened in 1946 and it hasn’t fazed her one bit.

‘The lads are great at the station and treat me the same as everyone else and of course John works there too.

‘We also have the distinction of being the first married couple at the station too,’ said Siobhán.

‘John joined in 2017 and I followed him the year after. I retired from the army after serving 21 years, while John retired after 23 years.

‘He is currently a vaccinator at the vaccine centre in Ahamilla GAA complex.’

Siobhán said they had a fantastic wedding and were delighted to be able to invite 81 guests.

‘We booked it last year but we never cancelled it and held out for September 9th and thankfully restrictions were lifted just in time for our wedding.

‘Regardless of restrictions we were always going to go ahead with that date.’

Siobhan said it was wonderful to forget about Covid for a day and enjoy their nuptials, while also posing in one of their fire engines before the reception.

‘We had a fantastic day and it was even better that we were able to have a band, Flog The Dog, for the reception.

‘Guests were able to dance away and it was the band’s second wedding without restrictions.’

Siobhán and John are hoping to travel to Italy next year for their honeymoon.

Flog the Dog were also, as it happens, the first full wedding band to appear at the popular Clonakilty Hotel in almost 18 months.