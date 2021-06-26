Firefighter co-opted into Lombard’s seat

A CORK city firefighter has become the first person to be co-opted online to Cork County Council.

Crosshaven’s Michael Paul Murtagh (42), a member of Fine Gael, was co-opted at this week’s meeting of the local authority to take the seat of former Fine Gael councillor Aidan Lombard, who resigned his seat on April 12th.

The former councillor cited the pressures of balancing work and council commitments as the reason for him stepping down after five years. Aidan had been co-opted himself to the Council to take his brother Tim’s place following his election to the Seanad.

Cllr Murtagh’s nomination to represent Carrigaline Municipal District was proposed by party leader in the chamber, Cllr John Paul O’Shea and seconded by Cllr Michael Hegarty.

The married dad-of-two, who recently became an officer with Cork City Fire Brigade and has been a fireman for the past 22 years said he is looking forward to representing everyone on the Council.

‘I want to thank everyone for the masses of good wishes on the announcement of my co-option and it is a culmination of a process that has been ongoing in the background for the last number of weeks,’ said Cllr Murtagh.

Cllr Murtagh, who had contested the local elections in 2019 pledged to do his best while working as a councillor.

‘I’m excited for what lies ahead and look forward to working with my fellow councillors in the Carrigaline Municipal District. I also want to wish Aidan and his family the very best. His are big boots to fill.’

Outgoing county mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley also welcomed Cllr Murtagh.