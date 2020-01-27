Fionn not impressed by Trump’s message

BALLYDEHOB student Fionn Ferreira was at the World Economic Forum in Davos to hear President Donald Trump speak – but he said he was less than impressed by the message he delivered on the global stage.

Fionn, was invited to the 50th annual forum which brings together some of the world’s richest people, most high profile entrepreneurs, scientists and leaders, who this year are speaking on a theme of sustainability.

A past pupil of Schull Community College, Fionn is a former category winner of the Young Scientist Competition and the overall Google Science Fair for his ground-breaking project on removing microplastics from water.

He was invited to Davos to be part of a group of 10 teenage change-makers, one of whom is Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

President Trump took an indirect swipe at the Swedish activist when he called for a rejection of ‘predictions of the apocalypse.’

He further said that it was a time for optimism, not pessimism.

However, Greta who spoke afterwards, said there was little to be optimistic about and called on people to listen to the scientists and act now as she said there’s only eight years left to save the planet.

Fionn said he was a little disappointed by the president’s message but added he was interested to hear how other discussions would play out during the high profile week in the ski resort.

The young man said he has been speaking closely with Greta during the week and is contributing to several panel discussions.

Fionn made national headlines for developing a method of extracting harmful microplastics by using magnetite – which is a 100% natural magnetic powder that is not harmful to animals – and oil, to stick to the plastic effectively, making the plastic magnetic.

Currently studying in the Netherlands, his remarkable achievement has attracted the interest of American agencies that have the ability to help him develop his prototype.

