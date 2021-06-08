Fingers (and legs) crossed as more loos are sought

BY JACKIE KEOGH and

KIERAN O’MAHONY

WITH large crowds expected in West Cork this bank holiday weekend, there are growing concerns over both the lack of public toilets on beaches, and the conditions of the existing few.

Last weekend, one visitor to Inchydoney beach criticised Cork County Council about the state of the toilets there.

Willie J Mc Sweeney said there was no attendant at the toilets last Sunday, which were only renovated in recent years, and parents with young kids were disgusted at the conditions which greeted them, with no toilet paper and toilets almost flooded in the ladies.

‘In this day and age, how can someone not be employed to take care of them? Go to Doolin in Clare and you will see this in full swing,’ he said.

Willie tagged all three West Cork TDs in a Twitter post in order to seek feedback on the matter because Inchydoney is one of West Cork’s busiest beaches.

Meanwhile, there are fears that some beaches and amenity spots may not be able to cater for the crowds this bank holiday weekend, especially if the weather improves.

There were numerous complaints from locals and public representatives about the crowds that descended on Church Bay near Crosshaven last weekend and again on Tuesday.

Cllr Audrey Buckley, who posted a video of crowds of teenagers at the beach, said it’s like ‘carnage’ on any sunny day there.

‘Local areas get used as public toilets and I myself picked up five bags – 12 in total – just from the Men’s Pool in Church Bay. We want to see enforcement, more community guards and litter warden patrolling these areas, especially at weekends and more patrols on the 220 bus,’ Cllr Buckley told The Southern Star.

At a recent meeting, division manager Clodagh Henehan said the Council is considering introducing temporary toilets across beaches over the summer and said they would be coming back to Council with a proposal on that.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey also said they would look at increasing toilet facilities in busy tourist spots around the county. Two portaloos appeared mysteriously at Lough Hyne recently.