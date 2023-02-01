Find out more about training for remote working

AN information evening on fully funded training that’s available for those interested in remote working in West Cork takes place in Clonakilty this week.

Four of West Cork’s Digital Hubs have joined forces to set up a community group for remote workers called Grow Remote West Cork, which is hosting the free information session for anyone interested in building a remote career on Thursday 2nd February in Clonakilty at 5.30pm.

The local chapter was set up in partnership with Ludgate Hub (Skibbereen), Brookpark Business Centre (Dunmanway), Bantry Bayworks (Bantry) and the new Mix Coworking hub (Clonakilty). Since early 2022, the chapter has attracted remote workers from across West Cork to share resources and knowledge about remote jobs.

Grow Remote is a community non-profit organisation which promotes the social impact of remote working to employers and employees. It’s a national organisation set up in 2018 and now has thousands of members across Ireland.

Guest speaker will be Dónal Kearney from the national Grow Remote team and he will explain everything about the fully-funded training programme and how to register for the programme on the night.

Dónal said: ‘Our mission is to make remote work more visible and accessible in communities across Ireland and we are confident that this fully-funded This course will offer high-value skills and contacts to the participants.’

The evening will encourage networking between remote workers, employers and locals, and those interested in working remotely in the future are especially welcome. It is also perfect for local organisations or state bodies hoping to learn more about preparing and training employees or job seekers in remote working opportunities.

All are welcome to get involved and come along on the evening to the MixCoworking space at Wolfe Tone St. Register at Eventbrite.