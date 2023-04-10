Fibre broadband for Bandon and Kinsale as part of €25m package

SIRO, the broadband network operator rolling out a full fibre broadband network across Ireland, has confirmed it will bring its network to a further eight Cork towns this year, including Bandon and Kinsale.

Work in these towns is already underway, or commencing later this year, in what is an additional investment of €25m.

The announcement was made by Siro as part of a presentation made by chief executive John Keaney to Cork county mayor Cllr Danny Collins, elected Council members and chief executive Tim Lucey.

In Co Cork, Siro is already live in several towns including Skibbereen, Mallow, Carrigaline, Carrigtwohill and Little Island.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said fibre broadband makes remote working a real possibility and it helps to breathe life back into towns.

‘It is also great news for businesses and farmers in particular who are now able to conduct more of their business online,’ he added.