FFFF is short for free Fastnet Film Festival

Fastnet Film Festival - FFF - is going back to its roots, the short.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Saoirse Ronan, no less, will welcome viewers to this year's FFF free online event, a five-day event that will stream 350 competition short films from 50 countries.

Drama, documentary, animation, and scannain as gaeilge are all part of the mix, which - from today - people can sign up for free.

By signing up people will be able to browse the programme and create their own bespoke list in advance of Wednesday’s launch. Simply, log on at www.fastnetfilmfestival.com

May 26th will see launch of the festival's ‘In Short’ series of 24 bite-sized tutorials by a wide variety of industry professionals, advising on their particular field of expertise.

These include Ed Guiney (Producing), Joan Bergin (Costume), Kate McCullough (Cinematography), Mike Ahern (Directing Comedy), Ros & John Hubbard (Casting), Mark O’Halloran (Scriptwriting), Ray Ball (Production Design), Ross Whitaker (Directing Documentary), Cara Holmes (Film Editing), Maurice Seezer (Music), Cian McElhone (Legal Issues) – and many more.

At 7pm on Friday, May 28th finalists for the Puttnam Award will take part in a live pitching event, which will make €20,000 available to fund production of a live-action drama.

The winner will be announced at the Award Ceremony hosted by Gerard Stembridge on Saturday and the premiere of the winning film will be screened in Schull in May 2022.

This year’s prize fund is a whopping €40,000! The organisers said, 'We felt it was time to give something back, so all events this year are free – just log on to www.fastnetfilmfestival.com sit back and enjoy.'