Fianna Fáil TD defends housing actions

SINN Féin general election candidate for Cork South West, Clare O’Callaghan, has demanded that Christopher O’Sullivan, TD for Cork South West, accounts for what she called the ‘government’s failure to deliver affordable housing in Cork South West.’

She was speaking ahead of a motion on affordable housing, brought forward by Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin.

‘After three years of this government, Deputy O’Sullivan must account for their failures and answer the question: Where are the affordable homes? The truth is he has no answer,’ she said.

She added that ‘the government’s unforgivable decision to end the ban on no-fault evictions and their mismanagement of the private rental sector has led to widespread fear for hundreds of renters in Cork South West.’

However, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan pointed out that the government had recently announced confirmation of 112 affordable houses at Cammogue in Kinsale at a cost of €8.4m.

‘These are currently at design stage with Cork County Council,’ he said.

‘We have also announced a scheme of 31 affordable houses in Beechgrove Clonakilty at a cost of €2.3m along with another 36 affordable homes for The Miles, Clonakilty.

That’s a total of 179 affordable houses to be delivered over 2023 and 2024 in Cork South West. More than most other constituencies.’

He added: ‘We have a housing crisis that this government are trying to tackle. As a TD for Cork South West my priority is to continue to increase the supply of social, affordable housing as well as finding solutions to increase the amount of rental property available.’