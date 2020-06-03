News

Fatal quad accident in Bantry's Meelagh Valley; Hosepipe ban is now likely; Drivers outside 5km zone 'turned back' HSE report confirms 10 deaths in Clonakilty, 5 in Macroom; Macroom farmer's  windfarm protest; Swimmer made the right call after injuring himself in Nohoval dive; Preview of Best in the West quarter-finals; What makes Cork star Orla Cronin so effective?; Local GAA clubs cancel their Cúl Camps; Good news as road bowling set for return

June 3rd, 2020 8:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star:

In News

- Fatal quad accident in Bantry’s Meelagh Valley
- Hosepipe ban is now likely
- Drivers outside 5km zone 'turned back'
- HSE report confirms 10 deaths in Clonakilty, 5 in Macroom
- Macroom farmer’s windfarm protest
- Swimmer made the right call after injuring himself in Nohoval dive

In Sport

- Preview of Best in the West quarter-finals
- What makes Cork star Orla Cronin so effective?
- Local GAA clubs cancel their Cúl Camps
- Good news as road bowling set for return

In Life & Community

- West Cork auctioneers embrace technology to showcase the area to potential buyers, with  large numbers of people from the UK, Dublin and Cork city looking to relocate here  since lockdown.

Special Feature

- 'Open for Business', our weekly directory of local businesses doing deliveries, takeaways, phone/click & collect across West Cork

