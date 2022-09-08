FARM CLASSICS: Massey Ferguson 6190 – a rough but satisfying ride

A COMPREHENSIVE range of short wheel and long wheel base tractors – the 6100 and 8100 series Massey Ferguson tractors were released in 1994.

The medium 6100 series spanned a total of eight tractors including the range-topping 6190 being added to the line-up in 1996, as a direct replacement for the popular Massey Ferguson 3125.

The tried and tested Perkins 1006-6T engine produces 135hp, while the tractor has a lift capacity of 5.8T.

On tractors fitted with closed centre hydraulics, output is an impressive 105 litres per min.

Gearbox options were plentiful on the 6190, but equally as important was the introduction of a more durable oil immersed multi disc clutch. The Speedshift gearbox provided four gears through Hi and Lo ranges with a splitter totalling 16 gears in each direction.

The more advanced Dynashift provided four gears through Hi and Lo ranges, and also provided four clutch-less powershifts (A-D) in each gear giving a total of 32F/R.

Directional changes were controlled through a manual lever to the offside of the main gear lever, or by an electronic lever on the left steering column. However, the latter suffered from reliability issues, ultimately resolved by MF.

Other upgrades for these tractors included an oil cooler for the brakes to prevent them from overheating.

Two technology packs were available when buying the 6190 – the AutoTronic and the DataTronic2. AutoTronic features a whole range of automatic functions designed to relieve the operator of arduous tasks which included auto disengagement of the differential lock and PTO when an implement is raised, 4wd braking, disengagement of the 4wd at speeds over 9mph.

Aimed at contractors, the optional pillar-mounted DataTronic2 display system provides the operator with an array of information which could be scrolled through such as fuel/hour, acres/hour, fuel consumption, forward speed and much more.

Furthermore, the Datatronic2 could be equipped with a printout option, allowing the operator to print a receipt for each completed task.

Turning to the cab, gone was the split window on the doors, which now fully comprised glass, making for a grand total 5.7m of glass surrounding the cab.

Visibility is further improved thanks to the side-mounted exhaust, and higher driving position.

The operator also benefitted from better positioning of controls on the side console, as well as opening side windows while linkage control buttons were also mounted on the fenders for added convenience. Under the cab, the twin cab mounts of on each back corner of the 3125 made way for single mounts which unfortunately made for a rough ride.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Massey Ferguson 6190

Horsepower

135hp

Engine

Perkins 1006-6T

Years of manufacture

1996-1999