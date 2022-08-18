FARM CLASSICS: High level of comfort in John Deere 1075

With Peter O'Brien

THE John Deere 1000 series of combines was released in the early 1981, taking over the reins from the outgoing 900 range of combines. Manufactured at in Germany, the initial 1000 range comprised the 1055, 1065, 1075 and 1085, with further models slotted in by 1983.

Apart from more horsepower, greater harvesting capacity and new dominant styling, the 1000 series of combines were fitted with John Deere’s SG2 cab, which was John Deere’s first fully integrated combine cab and is easily identified by its yellow roof skin.

Powered by a 150hp six-cyclinder turbocharged John Deere engine producing 150hp, the 1075 is a five- walker combine with a grain tank capacity of 4800l – or 6000l with extensions – and is most commonly 12ft or 14ft header. Two transmission options were available for the 1075 – PosiTorq and Hydro4.

The PosiTorq drive is belt driven to provide variable speed control, through a four speed gearbox. Hydro4, an optional extra, is a hydrostatic transmission providing sensitive ground speed in both forward and reverse drive, again through four speed gearbox.

The 1075 separates grain in the conventional way with a 61cm diameter threshing cylinder working over the concave. Inherited from the 900 range of combines, John Deere’s CrossShaker system provides even greater separation with the five sets of oscillating and rotating tines helping to spread the straw evenly over the five straw walkers resulting in increased grain separation.

The SG2 cab provides high levels of operator comfort and visibility, thanks to its fully adjustable seat and steering column along with curved, tinted glass. Rubber mounting points reduce vibrations with sound levels down to 80db. The red-handled drive controls, reel and header controls are grouped on to the right, while threshing and auger levers are located down to the left. Air conditioning was also fitted as standard.

Furthermore, John Deere’s Harvest Track monitor made its debut. Built into the right cab pillar, a series of lights and gauges provides the driver with information of the machine level load as well as low shaft speed alerts. Threshing, straw walker and straw output can be monitored, as well as forward speed and stubble height. Monitoring of the grain tank level and unloading operation is also provided.

Grain samples can be collected in cab from the inspection door, and tailings can be checked on the move from a hatch accessed by opening the driver’s window on the right. Interestingly, John Deere changed the colour of the reel from yellow to black on this series of combine.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

John Deere 1075

Horsepower

150hp

Engine

John Deere 6359 TZ02

Years of manufacture

1981-1989