Family terrified by drag hunters with large pack of dogs at Christmas time

A FATHER-of-four has recalled how terrified he, his family and their pets felt when drag hunters with a large pack of dogs trespassed on their lands in Bandon, while they were at home decorating their Christmas tree and singing Christmas songs.

Both Dean Kearney, 24, of 7 Mount Saint Joseph Heights, Baker’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork city and Cailim O’Callaghan (23) of 11 Aikenhead Place, Gurranabraher, Cork city pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to trespassing on the land of Rory Fitzgerald on December 5th 2021.

The case had previously been heard where both defendants were convicted in their absence, but this was set aside for a re-hearing as their solicitor said they weren’t aware that they were due in court that day.

Judge James McNulty re-capped the victim impact statement that Rory Fitzgerald of Gurteen House, Bandon had previously made in court.

Mr Fitzgerald said that on that date he was at home when he heard a large commotion. He went up on his deck and saw a group of people walking through a field in front of their house ‘shouting and baying at hounds.’

‘Our two cats were terrified and began clawing on the front door to come in,’ he said.

He added that it was very upsetting for his four children, aged between 3 and 12 years of age as they were having a lovely afternoon, decorating the Christmas tree and listening to Christmas songs.

‘Now the children were terrified in their own home with one of my children becoming very anxious and asking why the group were attacking us?’

Mr Fitzgerald said they were ‘essentially imprisoned’ in their own home due to the action of these illegal hunters.

‘We could not leave our house, since to do so, would put us and our children at risk from uncontrolled dogs. I left our two large dogs inside our fence to act as a deterrent.’

He said there was a ‘murderous sort of yelling’ from the group of men which was clearly audible from inside his house.

‘They showed no regard for our safety or privacy.’

The court heard that gardaí were called and Mr Fitzgerald felt that unless the hunters were prosecuted, they would come again onto their property.

Solicitor for both defendants, Myra Dinneen said both of her clients wished to apologise for any upset caused to Mr Fitzgerald and his family.

‘They never intended to go onto his land and they won’t go near Gurteen House again,’ said Ms Dinneen, who said the dogs strayed onto the land.

The court heard that Mr O’Callaghan, who has one previous conviction, is a professional boxer, works in security and also volunteers with Shine A Light as an assistant to talk about boxing and mental health.

He was on the road but is still accepting responsibility for the charge, the court heard.

Judge McNulty said the court wants to ‘keep him on his toes’ and he said he could leave court on a conditional discharge for two years.

‘The bad news is that for two years he will be under the scrutiny of gardaí,’ said Judge McNulty, who told him to have €500 in court on July 21st next.

The judge was told that Mr Kearney has seven previous convictions and trained as a butcher but is now working as a team leader in a clothing warehouse. Ms Dinneen said he has learnt his lesson and he also received a conditional discharge for two years and had his case also adjourned to July 21st next. Judge McNulty told Mr Fitzgerald that he was very sorry that his family were so upset by what happened that day.