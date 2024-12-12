Extraordinary women in film focus at Ahamilla

A SPECIAL screening of two films focusing on the role played by women of West Cork in the War of Independence will be held at the Clonakilty GAA club in Ahamilla on December 12.

The films developed from the Extraordinary, Ordinary Women books which were researched and developed by theatre director and writer Karen Minihan.

Karen wrote two books and created a live show based on the stories of women from West Cork who played a heroic but oft-forgotten role in the War of Independence.

Extraordinary, Ordinary Women and More Extraordinary, Ordinary Women are two documentaries based on Karen Minihan’s books.

Karen linked up with Wombat Media, an independent video production studio specialising in factual and narrative film and screen content based in West Cork.

Wombat Media was created by Ciara Buckley, a native of Castletownshend and Dave Slowo.

Ciara is passionate about history and is fascinated by women’s stories from the War of Independence and Civil War.

Ciara directed Engagement and Endurance: Cork City Women During the 1920s and the opportunity to make films about women in her native West Cork was too good to miss.

The documentaries are presented by Karen, and focus on women featured in her books who lived throughout West Cork, from Ardgroom on the Beara peninsula through to Clonakilty, from Kilbrittain to Castlehaven.

Karen interviews living relatives of the women.

Using footage from present day locations in stunning West Cork, hidden stories unfold from these turbulent times.

The films are being screened in Ahamilla at 8pm on Thursday, December 12th and admission is €5.

The Extraordinary Women project is supported through Cork County Council as part of the County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme.

On a related note, there is a Cumann na mBan exhibition at the West Cork Regional Museum on Western Road, Clonakilty, which is open to the public from 10am to 12 noon every Wednesday morning.