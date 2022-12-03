News

Explosion at Skibbereen vet practice after lightning strike

December 3rd, 2022 11:50 AM

By Jackie Keogh

A sign was split in two, above when lightning struck in the Marsh Road area of Skibbereen on Wednesday morning.

Share this article

A LIGHTNING strike caused an explosion at a busy veterinary practice in Skibbereen on Wednesday morning.

At about 10.30am lightning struck a tree and caused an outdoor broadband box to go on fire.

A person working in the premises at the time described the explosion as both ‘violent and unusual – one in a million.’

‘The walls were shaking,’ she said, ‘and the windows were shaking. 

‘There was the smell of burning and the alarms were going off.’

‘I couldn’t hear for about an hour afterwards with the power of the bang,’ she added.

The lightning scarred the tree and then tracked across the ground, resulting in a man, who was working outdoors, sustaining a transient shock.

The ambulance service was called and the crew provided the man with medical assistance. 

It is understood that the shock was not a direct hit, which caused another person on site to say, ‘It was very fortunate that no one was killed.’

The fire brigade was called and by early afternoon ESB Networks was on site to restore power.

It is understood that the lightning came in on the telephone lines, resulting in the scorching of a number of junction boxes.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council confirmed that the Council yard in Skibbereen was hit by lightning as well, and it resulted in several sockets being scorched by the force of the strike.

CH Marine at Marsh Road was not hit, but it was without power in the aftermath of Wednesday’s thunder and lightning, which was quite shocking in its intensity.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Follow the author

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.