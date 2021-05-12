'Explore Cork' App features over 850 places to see and things to do

Cork County Council's unique, ‘one-stop-shop’ tourism app, featuring over 850 places to see and things to do throughout County Cork is currently live on the Google Play store.

The ‘Explore Cork’ app is the first of its kind by any Local Authority in Ireland and was developed following the success of the web-based ‘Rediscover Cork County’ GIS Tourism Map, launched by the Council last Summer.

The free app, which is available in both English and Irish has replicated key elements of the web-based GIS map, but with additional functionality and user-friendly features.

The ‘Things to Do’ section allows users to browse tourism activities from a range of 850 attractions and 18 categories, which can be filtered by areas of interest such as Beaches, Visitor Attractions, Heritage Sites, Islands, Arts & Culture and more.

‘Explore Cork’ shines a spotlight on each of the county’s main 23 towns, presenting local information and video footage to highlight the diverse range of tourism activities, amenities and often unfamiliar attractions within in each town and its surrounding areas.

For those who prefer to discover the county on foot, a dedicated ‘Trails’ section offers extensive information on County Cork’s many spectacular walking trails.

Another key feature of the app is the ‘What’s Near Me?’ function, which allows the user to identify nearby attractions within a radius of up to 100 km. Visitors can then generate directions to a location or activity of choice, enabling them to ‘Explore Cork’ and its many hidden gems at the touch of a button.

As well as offering visitors an array of tourism activities, the app is linked to an extensive database of dining and accommodation options via the Pure Cork website.

‘I am proud to say that we are the only Local Authority in Ireland to develop such an all-encompassing tourism app, in fact, I believe this is the only app of its kind in Ireland. The visitor can get all of the information they need to plan a trip to County Cork, whether they are looking for things to do, trails, places to stay or dine, the ‘Explore Cork’ app has it all. It is incredible that County Cork has over 850 tourism activities to choose from. We will continue to develop the app and expand upon the range of attractions and categories, so we very much welcome comment and suggestions via the feedback section in the app’s menu,' said County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, went on to say,

'The ‘Explore Cork’ app will be instrumental in this critical stage of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, initially by encouraging people to realise the value of staying closer to home and enjoy the many outdoor activities throughout County Cork, and later on, as businesses re-open, by supporting the economies in our towns and villages and welcoming domestic tourists. Cork County Council developed this tool not only to assist in the recovery from the global pandemic, but also to further the ambitions of County Cork in the area of destination development. In the long term, this app will serve as a significant marketing asset in attracting the international visitor, placing Cork firmly on the map as a leading tourism destination in Europe. Whether you’re looking to explore your local area or travel further afield, I would encourage you to download the app and explore the incredible range of things to see and do in every corner of County Cork.’

The Explore Cork app is currently live on the Google Play store and can be downloaded via the following link:

Explore Cork - Apps on Google Play

The Apple version of the app is currently at ‘Final Review Stage’