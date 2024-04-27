FIANNA Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the expansion of free hot school meals to an additional 900 primary schools from later this month.

The further rollout of the Government’s Hot School Meals programme will see 150,000 more students receive hot nutritious meals during the school day. It will bring the total number of children benefiting from the scheme to 316,000.

In addition, any remaining primary schools who have not yet joined the programme can now express an interest to participate in the programme with effect from September.

Deputy Moynihan said: ‘I’m heartened to see the extension of this hugely important scheme providing hot, nutritious meals to pupils while at school. An additional 150,000 students will benefit due to the expansion, bringing the total number of pupils benefiting from a free hot school meal each school day to more than 300,000.’

The Cork North West TD added: ‘The expansion of the Hot School Meals programme has been a priority for Fianna Fáil in Government and its expansion has been supported by the Department of Education under my Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister for Education Norma Foley.’