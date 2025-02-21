Excavator smashed in Kilcoe

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after machinery was vandalised outside Kilcoe last Saturday.

Windows and bodywork were smashed on the parked-up excavator which was in a field between Ballydehob and Skibbereen.

The digger was parked about 500 yards off the road on rough terrain.

A source said the damage caused to the excavator was ​ ‘extensive’ and he told The Southern Star that this is possibly the sixth, or seventh, case of criminal damage to agricultural machinery over a 12-month period.

‘The extent of the damage showed real determination on the part of the perpetrators, because every single pane of glass was broken, bits inside the cabin were broken beyond repair, even the engine cover was bent outwards,’ he said.

Gardaí confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 4am last Saturday morning.

Gardaí have carried out a technical examination of the scene and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.